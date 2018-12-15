Pixel Tracker

Montecito’s Upper Village Makes the ‘Holiday Magic’ Happen at Shop Local Celebration

Merchants unite with Montecito Association for inaugural event supporting neighborhood businesses

Soul Rescue plays Saturday afternoon in front of the Village Cheese & Wine Shop in Montecito’s Upper Village. The band was part of the Montecito Association’s inaugural “Holiday Magic” featuring nearly two dozen neighborhood businesses. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The iconic Old Firehouse adorns the labels of the Montecito Wine Company's pinot noir. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Montecito-branded wine and coffee lines the shelves at Village Cheese & Wine Shop. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 15, 2018 | 2:03 p.m.

Merchants in Montecito’s Upper Village offered special deals and treats Saturday to encourage residents to shop local and support the business community hit hard by last December’s Thomas Fire and the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows.

The Montecito Association’s inaugural “Holiday Magic” event drew the participation of more than 20 businesses. Stores and boutiques celebrated with food samples, wine tastings, live music and family-friendly activities.

“This was an idea the Montecito Association had last year, and that evaporated when the fire hit,” executive director Sharon Byrne told Noozhawk. “This year, the community is coming back with a roar.

“What we have seen coming out of the debris flows and fire is that our community wants to be together.”

Customers browsed cheese, deli meats and other food items at Village Cheese & Wine Shop, which has been a part of the Upper Village for 45 years.

New Montecito-branded wine, coffee and olives were displayed inside. The brands were inspired by first responders who worked tirelessly to make the area safe for residents.

“It was inspired by the heroic job, and the job that the Montecito Fire Department and first responders have done,” said Patrick Braid, owner of the Village Cheese & Wine Shop and CEO of Montecito Coffee Company, Montecito Wine Company and Montecito Olive Company.

“Every label is associated with iconic locations throughout Montecito and Santa Barbara.”

One of those iconic locations is Montecito’s Old Firehouse, directly across East Valley Road from Braid’s shop. The building is now home to a number of offices, and the Fire Department headquarters is around the corner on Upper San Ysidro Road.

The image of a black lantern on the building is incorporated into the coffee, wine and olive logo.

“The logo itself means a lot,” Braid said. “The logo, which is a lantern, is inspired by the historic Montecito Fire Department. The flame represents the Thomas Fire and the heart represents recovery.”

Braid said the Montecito-branded items are modeled after a donation initiative launched by Ventura-based Patagonia.

“One percent goes to the Montecito Village Recovery Fund, where it’s contributing to communities ravaged by natural disasters,” he said.

Braid also kept his store doors open after the debris flows to feed first responders and neighborhood families for free.

Businesses participating in Saturday’s event included Blake Ashley Design, Carty & Carty Antiques, Clare Swan Clothing + Travel, Gazebo Gardens, Giuliana Haute Couture, Glamour House Intimate Apparel, Haskell Antiques, House of Honey, Imagine, Jenni Kayne Apparel and Home, Lilibeth Salon Hair & Makeup, Montecito Coffee Shop, Montecito Village Grocery, Montecito Village True Value Hardware, Oliver and Espig, Santa Barbara Travel Bureau, Skin Essentials, Stationery Collection, Tecolote Book Shop, Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria, Village Cheese & Wine Shop and William Laman Furniture Garden Antiques.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

