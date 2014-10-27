Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Author Carol Pearson a Finalist for Outstanding Leadership Book Award

By David Merkowitz | October 27, 2014 | 12:27 p.m.

A book by Montecito-based author Carol Pearson has been named a finalist for the International Leadership Association’s 2014 Outstanding Leadership Book Award.

The Transforming Leader: New Approaches to Leadership for the Twenty-First Century was one of four books nominated by a prestigious committee of leadership scholars for the award, the winner of which will be announced at the 16th annual ILA Global Conference this week at the Hilton Bay Front Hotel in San Diego.

The award ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 30. The event is sponsored by the University of San Diego’s School of Leadership and Education Sciences.

Other finalists are Humble Inquiry: The Gentle Art of Asking Instead of Telling by Edgar Schein; Advances in Global Leadership by William Mobley, Ming Li and Ying Wang; and Leadership by Resentment: From Ressentiment to Redemption by Ruth Capriles. Schein, Mobley, Capriles and Dr. Pearson will make presentations on their books during the award ceremony.

The Transforming Leader is an edited collection of essays by prominent scholars, experts and practicing leaders for which Dr. Pearson provided extensive introductory and transitional material. In outlining a new leadership approach tailored to the realities of the present time, it reframes the challenge of leading in today’s interdependent, unpredictable world. It argues that if we update our thinking, enhance the quality of our being, deepen our sense of relatedness with the ecology of our natural and social worlds, and practice transformational communication, we can lead with greater effectiveness and foresight.

The book grew out of a project Dr. Pearson led while she was director of the James MacGregor Burns Academy of Leadership at the University of Maryland. Sponsored by the Fetzer Institute, the project brought together experienced leaders, leadership theorists, and others who study and teach various practices that strengthen leadership for a series of retreats and discussions designed to create a deeper understanding of leadership that transforms. Many of the discussants contributed essays to The Transforming Leader.

After leaving the University of Maryland in 2009, Dr. Pearson served as executive vice president and provost and later president of Pacifica Graduate Institute in Carpinteria.

Copies of the book, in paper or electronic format, are available from the publisher, Berrett-Koehler, and from Amazon and other distributors.

Also at the ILA Conference, Dr. Pearson will facilitate a discussion on “Work-Life Integration: You and Your Organization?” during a Women and Leadership Networking Luncheon from noon to 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Additional information on Dr. Pearson and her work is available on her website by clicking here.

