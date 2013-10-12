Montecito Bank & Trust Adds Jeff Paul to Ventura County Leadership Team

Montecito Bank & Trust’s nearly 40-year history is deeply rooted in Santa Barbara and has grown to be Santa Barbara County’s largest and oldest community bank. The bank is now expanding its reach and focused on becoming the leading community bank in Ventura County, as well.

“Our unrivaled commitment to the communities we serve — through investment, volunteerism, as well as traditional banking activities — has been a key ingredient to our success and is the cornerstone of our vision,” said Janet Garufis, Montecito Bank & Trust's president and CEO.

“As part of our commitment to becoming the community bank of choice in Ventura County, I am thrilled to announce the addition of Jeff Paul to our executive team as senior vice president and director of retail and commercial banking.

"Jeff Paul is one of the most respected bankers and community leaders in Ventura County,” she added. “Jeff was born in this community and has strong hometown roots in the city of Ventura where he continues to live with his wife; there isn’t anyone better qualified to lead our bank in serving the needs of Ventura County businesses and residents.

"With over 30 years of local banking background, Jeff brings his Bank of A. Levy client service experience, which is exactly the relationship banking approach Montecito Bank & Trust delivers to its clients. Jeff’s widely admired collaborative leadership style and comprehensive background in diverse areas of client contact positions covering branch management, commercial banking and private banking make him a perfect fit with our bank. Jeff will be responsible for transforming our retail and commercial banking presence in Ventura County while helping to grow our dominant position in Santa Barbara County.

"Jeff Paul’s new position ensures that Montecito Bank & Trust clients and associates will have access to executive-level decision makers in Ventura County who are part of the community, actively involved in business and nonprofit leadership roles. Our Ventura-based associates are very excited to work with Jeff in building new client relationships and serving existing clients as we set out to become the best community bank in Ventura County.”

Paul grew up in Ventura and received his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Chico State University. He is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School and

has held a Series 6 – 63 License and Series 7 License. He began his banking career in Ventura County at Bank of A. Levy and has been with other financial institutions over the years dedicated to serving the financial needs of clients in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

His long-term commitment as a community volunteer aligns precisely with Montecito Bank & Trust’s mission of making our communities better places to live and work. He lives in Ventura and currently servs on the Board of Trustees for Community Memorial Hospital, and is the board treasurer for Livingston Visiting Nurses Association. His past board and director positions include the Ventura County Museum, California State University at Channel Islands, and the Ventura County Economic Development Association.

Montecito Bank & Trust is now the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the tricounties. The bank has branch offices in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village. The bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate finance, SBA loans, consumer loans, credit cards, merchant services, online banking, mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is a locally owned community bank founded in 1975. It is known for its ongoing support of the community through unique giving programs

like Anniversary GrantsSM and Community Dividends®, which annually gifts $1 million to more than 150 local nonprofit organizations. The bank received a 2012 designation of a Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, an independent service that rates the annual financial performance of California banks. The Findley Reports has designated Montecito Bank & Trust as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 27 times in its 38-year history.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the marketing director at Montecito Bank & Trust.