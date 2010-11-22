Montecito Bank & Trust Gives Nonprofits a Million Reasons to Smile

For eighth straight year, bank awards $1 million in grants — this time to a record number of groups

Montecito Bank & Trust doled out $1 million to a record 163 nonprofit organizations at its eighth annual Community Dividends awards luncheon at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club on Monday.

Through the life of the program, the bank has distributed $8 million in a region stretching from Solvang to Westlake Village, but this year’s recipients numbered the largest ever. In fact, in the spirit of generosity, bank officials said several organizations that previously were awarded donations asked to be skipped this year so other groups could receive funding.

“We recognize these are difficult times for any nonprofit, and we want to continue the tradition by providing for them,” said Michael Towbes, Montecito Bank & Trust’s board chairman, as an excited audience dined on a Thanksgiving-themed lunch and enjoyed a sweeping view of the ocean on a blustery afternoon.

“Perspectives gained and lessons learned from the last few years provide new opportunities, and the guests attending this event today embody the creative energy needed to set the table a bit differently,” Towbes said.

Montecito Bank & Trust can award nonprofit organizations with money that would have been paid out in taxes under its Subchapter S status. Under the status, the bank’s earnings are no longer subject to a double corporate tax.

One of Monday’s beneficiaries was the Children’s Project Academy, which is building a residential charter school for foster youth, grades seven through 12, outside Los Alamos.

Although boarding schools are somewhat prevalent, ones providing for foster youth are not, the academy’s founder, Wendy Read, said. The academy is currently raising money to provide low-income housing and a stable community for youth who are often deprived of a sense of place and challenging academic curriculum, she said.

Another organization honored was Many Mansions, which provides housing and services to low-income residents of Ventura County.

“Grants and support from banks have largely disappeared, it helps to have someone who’s consistent with their support,” said Many Mansions president Rick Shroeder, who has received a Community Dividend award for the fifth consecutive year.

Elsa Granados, executive director of the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, said Montecito Bank & Trust not only provides financial support but vital moral support that benefits the entire community.

“With the tough times and facing cutbacks and budget constraints, we have to work longer with clients to have their needs met,” Granados said. “Because so many people are affected by sexual violence, we rely on the entire community to help us do our job better.”

Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, said the bank’s giving serves as an example.

“There is no better way to encourage philanthropy than to model the way,” she said.

Social Services

» Adventures in Caring Foundation

» Alano Club of Santa Barbara Inc.

» Alzheimer’s Association, California Cental Coast Chapter

» American Cancer Society

» American Heart Association of Santa Barbara County

» American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter

» Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara

» Anti-Defamation League

» Arthritis Foundation

» Casa Esperanza Homeless Center

» Casa del Herrero Foundation

» Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families

» Casa Serena Inc.

» Catholic Charities

» Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM)

» Coastal Housing Coalition

» Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County

» Community Counseling and Education Center

» Community Environmental Council Inc.

» Congregation B’nai B’rith

» Cornerstone House of Santa Barbara

» Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse

» Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County

» Direct Relief International

» Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County

» Dream Foundation

» Easy Lift Transportation Inc.

» Elings Park

» Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara

» Food From The Heart

» FOOD Share

» Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

» Friends of the Carpinteria Library

» Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley Inc.

» Friendship Adult Day Care Center Inc.

» Friendship Manor

» Ganna Walska Lotusland Foundation

» Gay & Lesbian Business Association

» Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast

» Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County

» Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County

» HELP of Carpinteria

» Interface Children & Family Services

» Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County Inc.

» Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara

» La Casa de Maria Retreat & Conference Center

» Laguna Cottages for Seniors

» Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County

» Many Mansions

» Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County

» New Beginnings Counseling Center

» Nonprofit Support Center

» Old Spanish Days

» Parks and Recreation Community Foundation

» PathPoint

» Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Corp.

» PUEBLO

» Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Inc.

» Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

» Santa Barbara Channels

» Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp.

» Santa Barbara Family Care Center

» Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels Inc.

» Santa Barbara New House Inc.

» Santa Barbara Police Activities League

» Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center

» Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

» Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation

» Santa Barbara Zoological Foundation

» Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People Inc.

» Senior Programs of Santa Barbara Inc.

» Solvang Friendship House

» Solvang Senior Center

» Speaking of Stories

» Special Olympics Santa Barbara

» St. Vincent’s

» Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

» The Foundation for Girsh Park

» The Little Cottage

» The Phoenix of Santa Barbara Inc.

» Transition House

» Turning Point Foundation

» United Way of Santa Barbara County

» United Way of Ventura County

» Unity Shoppe Inc.

» Valley Haven Inc.

» Ventura County Community Foundation

» Wilderness Youth Project

» Women’s Economic Ventures

» YMCA Youth and Family Services: Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter

» YMCA: Stuart C. Gildred Family Santa Ynez

» Zona Seca Inc.

Arts

» Alliance for the Arts

» Boxtales Theatre Company

» Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara Inc.

» Ensemble Theater Company of Santa Barbara

» Lobero Theatre Foundation

» The Marjorie Luke Theatre

» Museum of Ventura County

» Music Academy of the West

» Opera Santa Barbara

» Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation

» Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts Inc.

» Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra

» Santa Barbara Dance Alliance

» Santa Barbara Historical Museum

» Santa Barbara International Film Festival

» Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

» Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

» Santa Barbara Symphony

» Santa Barbara Theatre

» State Street Ballet

» Ventura Music Festival

» Wildling Art Museum

Education and Youth Services

» Adelante Charter School

» (AHA!) Academy of Healing Arts for Teens

» AllforOne Youth & Mentoring

» Boys & Girls Club of Moorpark

» Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

» Boys & Girls Club of Ventura

» California State University Channel Islands Foundation

» Carpinteria Education Foundation Inc.

» Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation

» Emmaus of Santa Barbara

» Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria

» Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara

» Isla Vista Youth Projects Inc.

» Laguna Blanca School

» Page Youth Center

» Providence Hall

» San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop

» Santa Barbara Education Foundation

» Santa Barbara Partners in Education

» Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

» Segue Career Mentors

» Storyteller Children’s Center

» The Children’s Project

» The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College

» The Howard School

» United Boys & Girls Clubs - Carpinteria

» United Boys & Girls Clubs - Goleta

» United Boys & Girls Clubs - Westside Santa Barbara

» Westmont College

Health and Medical Services

» Atterdag Village of Solvang

» Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

» Community Home Health Inc.

» Conejo Valley Senior Concerns Inc.

» Doctors Without Walls - Santa Barbara Street Medicine

» Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

» Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc.

» Hospice of the Conejo

» Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties Inc.

» Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation

» Sansum Clinic

» Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

» Santa Barbara Birth Center

» Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation

» Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

» Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

» Sarah House

» St. John’s Healthcare Foundation

» Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International

» Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.