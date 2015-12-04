Montecito Bank & Trust and The Towbes Group Join Forces to Sponsor “Huladays” Float

Advice

For the second year in a row, The Towbes Group and Montecito Bank & Trust have teamed up for the annual Santa Barbara Downtown Holiday parade, and this year things are looking bigger and better than ever before with a “Happy Huladays” themed float.

This year, spectators can look forward to a tropical-inspired float that will feature a functioning volcano and a few other surprises. Hula dancers will lead the float from local performing dance troupe “Hula Anyone.”

The two Santa Barbara companies share multiple core values, primarily community involvement and giving back at the local level, making the Downtown Holiday Parade the perfect opportunity.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to support this spectacular event and ring in the holiday season with our employees," said Traci Taitt, vice president of commercial properties at The Towbes Group. "Working together with Towbes’ affiliate, Montecito Bank & Trust, is a treat as they are genuine leaders who set the standard in giving back to our local community. We are proud to participate in this celebratory event with them.”

Last year, marked the first time Montecito Bank & Trust and The Towbes Group collaborated on a float for the Downtown Holiday Parade with their Dr. Seuss inspired float aptly named “Welcome to Towbesville.”

The float was a head turner as children of employees popped out of oversized presents, a live Grinch waved and danced and a plethora of bubbles that rained on the crowd.

“The Downtown Holiday Parade is a chance for Montecito Bank & Trust associates and their families to celebrate the holidays with the Santa Barbara community,” said Montecito Bank & Trust Community Outreach & Events Manager Jamie Perez. “It’s something our team looks forward to each year and one of the highlights is picking a new theme that will hopefully impress the crowd. We’re excited to introduce ‘Happy Huladays’ this year with the special dance performance.”

Janet Garufis, president of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group, will represent the two companies and dozens of employees and their families will join them on parade day.

For more information about Montecito Bank & Trust, visit montecito.bank.

More information about The Towbes Group can be found at www.towbes.com.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Towbes Group and Montecito Bank & Trust.