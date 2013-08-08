Montecito Bank & Trust Hosting Business After-Hours Mixer at New Hollister Branch

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for its August Business After-Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the new Hollister Branch of Montecito Bank & Trust, 6900 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Enjoy a glass of wine and great networking, and hear more about the services Montecito Bank & Trust has for your business.

The cost is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.

For more information, contact Shelby Sim at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.2500 x5.