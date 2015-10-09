Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:31 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Bank & Trust CEO Janet Garufis Selected for 2016 Federal Reserve Board Role

By Megan Orloff for Montecito Bank & Trust | October 9, 2015 | 8:02 a.m.

After being named one of American Banker’s 25 Women to Watch late last month, Montecito Bank & Trust President and CEO Janet Garufis received another prestigious honor within the banking community; Garufis has been appointed vice president of the Federal Reserve Board’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) for 2016.

CDIAC advises the Federal Reserve Board on the economy, lending conditions and other issues of interest to community depository institutions.

Members are selected from representatives of commercial banks, thrift institutions and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks. CDIAC meets twice a year with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C.

Garufis, who was appointed as a member of the Federal Reserve's 12th District CDIAC in 2014, said, “I’m honored to serve. The CDIAC has an important role as it reinforces the value provided by the community banking industry and gives a voice to community bankers across the nation.

"I see this not only as an opportunity to learn from my fellow bankers," she said, "but also as a responsibility to represent the interests and needs of community banks as we articulate the current issues we specifically face. I’m looking forward to being an active participant in the discussions that will help shape the future of our industry.”

Montecito Bank & Trust received a 2014 designation of a Super Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, an independent service which rates the annual financial performance of California banks.

The Findley Reports has designated Montecito Bank & Trust as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 29 times in its 40-year history.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the tri-counties. Founded in 1975, with branch offices located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura, Westlake Village and Camarillo, the bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services and online services, including mobile banking and cash management.

Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.         

— Megan Orloff is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust

