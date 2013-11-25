Montecito Bank & Trust Gives Back to Local Nonprofits at Community Dividends Luncheon

Montecito Bank & Trust shared the wealth with local nonprofit organizations at its annual Community Dividends luncheon Monday afternoon.

The annual event, celebrating its 11th year, is the biggest part of the bank’s corporate philanthropy, and this year it gave out $1 million to 164 organizations in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“Banking isn’t about money, it’s about people,” board chairman Michael Towbes said.

He added that with the economic hardship of the recession, helping out nonprofit organizations is just as important as when the program started.

“This truly is my favorite event,” Towbes said in a statement. “Looking back over the years, and the hundreds of nonprofits we have been honored to support, I am always reminded that it’s because of them — and the important work they do — that I was inspired to begin the Community Dividends awards. Our goal through the Community Dividends, as well as our overall philosophy of giving back to the community, is to make the communities we serve better places to live and work.”

Bank President/CEO Janet Garufis thanked Towbes for his “limitless generosity” and said the best way to encourage philanthropy is to model the way, which Montecito Bank & Trust does through its donations and many volunteer efforts by its employees.

“Corporate philanthropy really begins with a personal commitment from the boss,” she said. “Equally important is engaging your entire team and encouraging volunteerism. Mr. Towbes has instilled in all of us at the bank the desire to support our community and make it a better place."

2013 Community Dividends Recipient Organizations

Adventures in Caring Foundation

Alano Club of Santa Barbara, Inc.

Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Chapter

American Cancer Society, Inc., California Division

American Heart Association, Central Coast Division

Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara

Anti-Defamation League

Arthritis Foundation

Atterdag Village of Solvang

Bishop Garcia Diego High School

Boxtales Theatre Company

Boys & Girls Club of Moorpark

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of Ventura

Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

Buellton Senior Center

California Lutheran University

California State University Channel Islands Foundation

Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

Carpinteria Education Foundation, Inc.

Casa Esperanza Homeless Center

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families

Casa Serena, Inc.

Center Stage Theatre

Child Abuse Listening Mediation, Inc.

Children's Museum of Santa Barbara

Coastal Housing Coalition

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, Inc.

Community Conscience / Under One Roof

Community Environmental Council, Inc.

Community Memorial Health System

Conejo Valley Senior Concerns, Inc.

Congregation B'nai B'rith

Cornerstone House of Santa Barbara

Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County

Crane Country Day School

Direct Relief

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County

Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation

Dream Foundation

Easy Lift Transportation, Inc.

El Concilio Family Services

Elings Park Foundation

Elverhoj Museum of History & Art

Ensemble Theater Company of Santa Barbara

Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara

Fielding Graduate University

Food from the Heart

FOOD Share

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Foundation for Santa Barbara High School

Friends of the Carpinteria Library

Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley, Inc.

Friendship Manor

Ganna Walska Lotusland

Garden Court, Inc.

Gay & Lesbian Business Association

Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

Goleta Valley Historical Society

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County

Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County

HELP of Carpinteria

Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc.

Hospice of the Conejo

Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County, Inc.

Isla Vista Youth Projects, Inc.

Jessie Hopkins Hinchee Foundation

Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara

Just Communities Central Coast

Kids Helping Kids

La Casa de Maria Retreat & Conference Center

Laguna Blanca School

Laguna Cottages for Seniors

Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County

Lobero Theatre Foundation

Manna Conejo Valley Food Distribution Center, Inc.

Marjorie Luke Theatre

Mental Wellness Center

Museum of Ventura County

Music Academy of the West

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Notes for Notes

Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, Inc.

Pacific Pride Foundation, Inc.

Page Youth Center

Parks and Recreation Community Foundation

Partners in Education

PathPoint

Peoples' Self-Help Housing Corporation

Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties, Inc.

San Marcos High School

San Marcos Parent Child Workshop

Sansum Clinic

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Inc.

Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation

Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, Inc.

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation

Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society

Santa Barbara Dance Alliance

Santa Barbara Education Foundation

Santa Barbara Family Care Center

Santa Barbara Foundation

Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels, Inc.

Santa Barbara Middle School

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Santa Barbara Performing Arts League

Santa Barbara Police Activities League

Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Santa Barbara Symphony

Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation

Santa Barbara Zoological Foundation

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, Inc.

Sarah House

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Solvang Friendship House

Solvang Senior Center

Special Olympics Santa Barbara

Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation

St. John's Healthcare Foundation

St. Vincent's

State Street Ballet

Storyteller Children's Center

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College

The Howard School

The Little Cottage

Tradart Foundation

Transition House

Turning Point Foundation

UCSB Arts & Lectures

United Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria

United Boys & Girls Club of Goleta

United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Westside Club

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County

United Way of Ventura County

Unity Shoppe, Inc.

Valley Haven, Inc.

Ventura County Community Foundation

Ventura County Housing Trust Fund

Ventura County Medical Resource Foundation

Ventura Music Festival

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara

Westmont College

Wilderness Youth Project

Wildling Art Museum

Women's Economic Ventures

YMCA Youth and Family Services: Noah's Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter

YMCA: Stuart C. Gildred Family Santa Ynez

