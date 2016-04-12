Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:51 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Bank & Trust Volunteers Share Financial Literacy Tips with Ellwood School Students

Montecito Bank & Trust chief innovation officer and general counsel Rob Skinner was among the bank volunteers visiting Ellwood School in Goleta as part of National Teach Children to Save Day. Click to view larger
Montecito Bank & Trust chief innovation officer and general counsel Rob Skinner was among the bank volunteers visiting Ellwood School in Goleta as part of National Teach Children to Save Day. (David Cater photo via Montecito Bank & Trust)
By Andy Silverman for Montecito Bank & Trust | April 12, 2016 | 9:20 a.m.

April is Financial Literacy Month and Montecito Bank & Trust has been participating in the American Bankers Association’s Teach Children to Save Day event for the last nine years.

In all, Montecito Bank & Trust will have a total of 25 volunteers visit 45 classrooms from 12 different local schools to teach students important financial concepts like saving, responsible spending, budgeting and keeping money safe.

Among the volunteers appearing last week at Ellwood School in Goleta were financial literacy coordinator Brianna Aguilar, business intelligence manager Will Freeland, chief innovation officer and general counsel Rob Skinner and Andrew Firestone, principal of StonePark Capital.

Bank volunteers last week visited Santa Barbara County classrooms and, this week, they will be visiting Ventura County classrooms.

National Teach Children to Save Day, which began in 1997, is part of the American Bankers Association Education Foundation’s Teach Children to Save Program, committed to developing and providing education programs that lead to financial literacy.

Each year thousands of bankers across the country trade in their balance sheets for blackboards to help fill the need for financial education in schools.

To date, the program has reached more than 5 million students, and Montecito Bank & Trust is working hard to help achieve this worthy goal.

— Andy Silverman is marketing supervisor at Montecito Bank & Trust.

Brianna Aguilar, Montecito Bank & Trust’s financial literacy coordinator, discusses saving and spending decisions with an Ellwood School student. Click to view larger
Brianna Aguilar, Montecito Bank & Trust’s financial literacy coordinator, discusses saving and spending decisions with an Ellwood School student. (David Cater photo via Montecito Bank & Trust)
Andrew Firestone, left, principal at StonePark Capital, and Rob Skinner, Montecito Bank & Trust’s chief innovation officer and general counsel, talk about saving and spending with Ellwood School students. Click to view larger
Andrew Firestone, left, principal at StonePark Capital, and Rob Skinner, Montecito Bank & Trust’s chief innovation officer and general counsel, talk about saving and spending with Ellwood School students. (David Cater photo via Montecito Bank & Trust)
Will Freeland, Montecito Bank & Trust’s business intelligence manager, asks students about needs versus wants. Click to view larger
Will Freeland, Montecito Bank & Trust’s business intelligence manager, asks students about needs versus wants. (David Cater photo via Montecito Bank & Trust)
Ellwood School students discuss their budgeting choices. Click to view larger
Ellwood School students discuss their budgeting choices. (David Cater photo via Montecito Bank & Trust)

