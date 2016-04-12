Montecito Bank & Trust Volunteers Share Financial Literacy Tips with Ellwood School Students

April is Financial Literacy Month and Montecito Bank & Trust has been participating in the American Bankers Association’s Teach Children to Save Day event for the last nine years.

In all, Montecito Bank & Trust will have a total of 25 volunteers visit 45 classrooms from 12 different local schools to teach students important financial concepts like saving, responsible spending, budgeting and keeping money safe.

Among the volunteers appearing last week at Ellwood School in Goleta were financial literacy coordinator Brianna Aguilar, business intelligence manager Will Freeland, chief innovation officer and general counsel Rob Skinner and Andrew Firestone, principal of StonePark Capital.

Bank volunteers last week visited Santa Barbara County classrooms and, this week, they will be visiting Ventura County classrooms.

National Teach Children to Save Day, which began in 1997, is part of the American Bankers Association Education Foundation’s Teach Children to Save Program, committed to developing and providing education programs that lead to financial literacy.

Each year thousands of bankers across the country trade in their balance sheets for blackboards to help fill the need for financial education in schools.

To date, the program has reached more than 5 million students, and Montecito Bank & Trust is working hard to help achieve this worthy goal.

— Andy Silverman is marketing supervisor at Montecito Bank & Trust.