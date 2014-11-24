Montecito Bank & Trust Honors 184 Local Nonprofits with Community Dividends Awards

Many first-time recipients are among the record number of organizations benefiting from a total of $1 million in grants at the 12th annual luncheon

More nonprofits than ever were recognized Monday at Montecito Bank & Trust's annual Community Dividends Awards luncheon, which focused this year on bringing new organizations into the fold.

The 12th annual celebration of more than 180 nonprofits in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties brought hundreds to the patio just outside La Pacifica Ballroom Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore for an hourlong networking reception before food and recognition were served.

About a dozen hands went up when Montecito Bank & Trust President and CEO Janet Garufis asked who had never before been to the event.

Of more than 300 applicants, the bank awarded 184 organizations a total of $1 million in donations — the largest number of recipients to date.

“Today we celebrate 12 years of making a difference,” Garufis said. “Every year it gets harder and harder.”

The jump came after Montecito Bank & Trust founder and chairman Michael Towbes asked to recognize hardworking organizations and individuals who hadn’t been highlighted before.

The Santa Barbara-based Turner Foundation fit that description, and co-director Rev. Dr. Jon Wilson happily and readily thanked the local bank for helping his nonprofit purchase new property to offer more affordable housing in the community.

“Montecito Bank & Trust to me is a very, very highly regarded bank and trust,” he said.

Another first-time recipient was UC Santa Barbara’s Technology Management Program, more commonly called TMP and serving a budding population of college entrepreneurs.

TMP marketing manager Cassity Ming accepted the award on behalf of the program, noting the department’s surprise at receiving the honor.

Other new recipients included the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, Washington Elementary School and the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.

“This truly is my favorite event,” Towbes said. “Looking back over the years and the hundreds of nonprofits we have been honored to support, I am always reminded that it’s because of them — and the important work they do — that I was inspired to begin the Community Dividends Awards. Our goal through the Community Dividends, as well as our overall philosophy of giving back to the community, is to make the communities we serve better places to live and work.”

For a complete list of recipients, click here.

