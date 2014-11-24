Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:27 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Bank & Trust Honors 184 Local Nonprofits with Community Dividends Awards

Many first-time recipients are among the record number of organizations benefiting from a total of $1 million in grants at the 12th annual luncheon

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 24, 2014 | 6:00 p.m.

More nonprofits than ever were recognized Monday at Montecito Bank & Trust's annual Community Dividends Awards luncheon, which focused this year on bringing new organizations into the fold.

The 12th annual celebration of more than 180 nonprofits in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties brought hundreds to the patio just outside La Pacifica Ballroom Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore for an hourlong networking reception before food and recognition were served.

About a dozen hands went up when Montecito Bank & Trust President and CEO Janet Garufis asked who had never before been to the event.

Of more than 300 applicants, the bank awarded 184 organizations a total of $1 million in donations — the largest number of recipients to date.

“Today we celebrate 12 years of making a difference,” Garufis said. “Every year it gets harder and harder.”

The jump came after Montecito Bank & Trust founder and chairman Michael Towbes asked to recognize hardworking organizations and individuals who hadn’t been highlighted before.

The Santa Barbara-based Turner Foundation fit that description, and co-director Rev. Dr. Jon Wilson happily and readily thanked the local bank for helping his nonprofit purchase new property to offer more affordable housing in the community.

“Montecito Bank & Trust to me is a very, very highly regarded bank and trust,” he said.

Montecito Bank & Trust CEO Janet Garufis, left, stands with Cassity Ming, marketing manager for UC Santa Barbara's Technology Management Program, which was a first-time recipient of a Community Dividends grant. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Another first-time recipient was UC Santa Barbara’s Technology Management Program, more commonly called TMP and serving a budding population of college entrepreneurs.

TMP marketing manager Cassity Ming accepted the award on behalf of the program, noting the department’s surprise at receiving the honor.

Other new recipients included the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, Washington Elementary School and the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.

“This truly is my favorite event,” Towbes said. “Looking back over the years and the hundreds of nonprofits we have been honored to support, I am always reminded that it’s because of them — and the important work they do — that I was inspired to begin the Community Dividends Awards. Our goal through the Community Dividends, as well as our overall philosophy of giving back to the community, is to make the communities we serve better places to live and work.”

For a complete list of recipients, click here.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 