Montecito Bank & Trust Honors More Than 100 Local Nonprofits with ‘Community Dividends’ Awards

Montecito Bank & Trust celebrated its annual Community Dividends Awards luncheon on Monday by giving away a total of $1 million to 184 nonprofits in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Over the past 15 years, the bank has donated $15 million in community dividends.

This year, more than 300 applications were received, said bank President and CEO Janet Garufis.

The program awards dividends to organizations that serve in the arts, youth and education, and social welfare, as well as medical and health-care services sectors.

The gathering started with an hour-long reception at the La Pacifica Ballroom Coral Casino’ terrace at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Santa Barbara, where bank employees and area nonprofit representatives socialized before heading inside to dine.

In 2003, the community dividends awards were created by bank founder and Chairman Michael Towbes, 87, who died in his Montecito home in April.

“The reason we are here is because of him,” Garufis told Noozhawk. “This serves as a model for other companies that everyone can do something, and you just have to find what your something is, and do it.

"It’s our happiest day of the year. All of the organizations here are important to the vitality of the communities they serve.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider addressed the crowd, announcing Nov. 28 as “Michael Towbes Day” in Santa Barbara. The day coincides with global Giving Tuesday.

Towbes's started a successful real estate development career in Santa Barbara more than 60 years ago.

In 1980, he founded The Towbes Group, in which he developed and managed more than 6,000 residential units for workforce and affordable housing, as well as 1.8 million square feet of commercial properties. Additionally, The Towbes Group donates more than $900,000 annually to more than 300 organizations.

“The idea is to celebrate him in a special way,” Schneider said.

An official proclamation will be made at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

At Monday’s event, State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson briefly spoke and presented her in-memoriam resolution to Towbes's family. The resolution includes Jackson’s statements she said in front of her California State Senate colleges.

The resolution honors Towbes's achievements and life.

“We are honoring the generosity, and recognizing a man who was always there to give,” Jackson said. “He strove for excellence.”

Montecito Bank & Trust has more than $1.3 billion in assets and operates 10 branch offices in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura, Camarillo and Westlake Village.

