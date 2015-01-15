Montecito Bank & Trust Launches ‘Free Throws for the Kiddos’ Program to Benefit Goleta Schools

Montecito Bank & Trust has created a new program to benefit local elementary schools in the Goleta Union School District.

For years, Montecito Bank & Trust has run in-game promotions as part of its UCSB Athletics sponsorship, but Free Throws for the Kiddos, set to premiere Thursday during the UCSB men’s basketball game against Cal State-Northridge, will give local school principals (or the free throw extraordinaire of their choice) a chance to shoot hoops for increased donations. In addition to raising funds, the goal of this program is to raise awareness for local schools and the ever-present need for support from the community.

At halftime of every UCSB men’s basketball conference home game this season, a different GUSD elementary school will take the court. The featured school of the game will shoot five free throws for their kiddos. Montecito Bank & Trust is making an initial $500 donation, and for each successful shot the school will earn an additional $100.

There will, of course, be a chance for extra credit. With help from their students, the principal will then answer a trivia question. If answered correctly, the school will get to shoot the “Extra Credit” bonus shot for a chance to add another $250, for a total possible donation of $1,250.

“This new program is a perfect way to take a sponsorship opportunity and grow it into something that addresses a clear need in our community," said Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. "Giving back to local schools directly aligns with our mission of making the communities we serve better places to live and work, and we are thrilled to be able to develop a sponsorship that at the same time benefits both younger students and the university. We hope to inspire others to join us in supporting our local students.”

If you would like to support the elementary schools in Goleta, we encourage you to make a donation to the Goleta Education Foundation. For information about how you can make a difference, contact the foundation at [email protected] or 805.681.1277 x111. Click here for the full schedule of UCSB men’s basketball games.

The Goleta Education Foundation engages the community to invest in and enhance an excellent educational experience for all students attending schools in the Goleta Union School District.

— Andy Silverman is a marketing coordinator for Montecito Bank & Trust.