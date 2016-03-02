Montecito Bank & Trust Launches Mortgage Offering

Montecito Bank & Trust announced that they have launched a new residential mortgage program, including both fixed-rate and adjustable-rate loans, up to $5 million, along with a number of other flexible financing options for potential home buyers.

Starting March 1, 2016, local residents in the market for a new home can go to the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties for help.

President and CEO Janet Garufis said, “We are especially excited to announce that Montecito Bank & Trust’s new mortgage department is open for business! We were able to bring an experienced mortgage team in house, led by Vice President and Residential Mortgage Manager Carol Taylor.

“This team has a long history of providing excellent customer service to home buyers in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties,” Garufis said. “We are confident that this new offering will provide excellent financing and re-financing options to local residents, and is another way Montecito Bank & Trust helps to make the communities we serve better places to live and work.”

“The options we’re offering will really make a difference in our local markets,” said Taylor. “We know there is a need for flexibility and a wide range of financing options, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to the table. With both fixed-rate and adjustable lending options, and some products that aren’t otherwise widely available in our local markets, we believe that we will be able to help a large number of Santa Barbara and Ventura County residents realize their home-buying goals.

“We’re thrilled to bring Montecito Bank & Trust’s history of top-notch customer service to the home-buying experience here in our local communities,” Taylor said.

For more information about Montecito Bank & Trust’s mortgage offerings, contact Christine Gonzales at 805.979.4478 or [email protected], or Mayra Cummings at 805.979.4479 or [email protected].

​— Megan Orloff is the director of marketing at Montecito Bank & Trust.