Montecito Bank & Trust Opens B2B Business Education Series with Focus on Innovation

Montecito Bank & Trust opened its fourth annual B2B business education series on Tuesday night at the new headquarters of Deckers Outdoor Corp. in Goleta.
Stuart Jenkins, Deckers' vice president of innovation, presented the keynote address titled "Innovation: Not Luck, Not Genius, But a Business Practice" to a crowd of nearly 300.
More workshops follow on Sept. 17 in Ventura and on Sept. 18 in Solvang.
