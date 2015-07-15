Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Montecito Bank & Trust Reports Robust Profit and Loan Growth

By Megan Orloff for Montecito Bank & Trust | July 15, 2015 | 3:28 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust reported net income year to date of $8.1 million, compared to $5.6 million a year ago, a 44-percent increase.

Total gross loans grew 23 percent year-over-year, from $540 million to $662 million. Total assets grew $54 million during the 12-month period, closing at $1.2 billion, while total deposit growth was $41 million.

Total risk-based capital remained very strong at 13.32%, well above the 10 percent regulatory minimum required to be considered well-capitalized.

Janet Garufis, president and chief executive officer, stated that “We are extremely pleased with our financial performance and the dedicated teams that contribute to our bank’s continued year-over-year growth. We continue to see an increased demand for financing in our markets, and we’re thrilled to be in a position where we can meet local needs.

"Our strong deposit base provides us the flexibility to lend, and it’s exciting to know that what we do lend out is being reinvested right here in our communities. This continued loan growth, driven in part by the new relationships we’ve fostered, has led to extraordinary profit growth.

"Thank you to our wonderful customers for always supporting us and allowing us to make the communities we serve better places to live and work.”

Montecito Bank & Trust received a 2014 designation of a Super Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, an independent service which rates the annual financial performance of California banks.

The Findley Reports has designated Montecito Bank & Trust as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 29 times in its 40-year history.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Founded in 1975, the bank celebrated its 40th anniversary in March, and operates branch offices located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura, and Westlake Village, and a Financial Services Center in Camarillo.

The bank offers  a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management.

Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 