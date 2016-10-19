Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:37 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Montecito Bank & Trust Reports Strong Loan and Deposit Growth

By Megan Orloff for Montecito Bank & Trust | October 19, 2016 | 2:22 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust reported continued strong loan growth of $112.9 million, ending the quarter at $797 million, 16.6 percent over the prior year.

Deposit growth of $68.1 million pushed third quarter deposit totals over $1.1billion, a 6.5-percent year-over-year increase.

Total assets grew $82.9 million during the same 12-month period, closing at $1.3 billion. YTD net income was $10.9 million compared to $12.2 in 2015.

(In 2016, MB&T discontinued reversals of excess loan loss reserves to support the strong loan growth, which is reflected in a reduction in year to date net income.)

The bank's total risk-based capital remains very strong at 12.97 percent, well above the 10 percent regulatory minimum required to be considered well-capitalized.

Janet Garufis, president and chief executive officer, stated: “We’ve seen meaningful loan and deposit growth over the last few months, and we’re excited to carry this momentum forward into the final quarter of 2016. Last week, our total gross loans surpassed the $800 million mark, a new milestone for Montecito Bank & Trust.

"I’m so proud of our associates who work hard every day to make Montecito Bank & Trust the best place to bank and in doing so help us reach new heights.

"We have welcomed many new customers to our bank this year and sincerely appreciate their confidence as well as the continued loyalty of all our customers who help support our mission to make the communities we serve better places to live and work.”

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Founded in 1975, the bank celebrated its 41st anniversary in 2016 and operates 10 branch offices in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura, Camarillo and Westlake Village.

The bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; mortgage loans, consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management.

Its Wealth Management Division provides comprehensive trust services and full investment management for all branch office markets. 

Montecito Bank & Trust was the only bank in the tri-counties to receive a 2015 Super Premier Performing Bank designation by The Findley Reports, an independent service which rates the annual performance of California banks.

Montecito Bank & Trust has been designated as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank by The Findley Reports 30 times in its 41-year history.

The bank was also awarded a 5-star, Superior Bauer rating for March 31, 2016 financial data.

Megan Orloff is senior vice president/director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 