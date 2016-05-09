Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

Montecito Bank & Trust Shows Continued Growth in First Quarter

By Megan Orloff for Montecito Bank & Trust | May 9, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust has exhibited continued growth in its first quarter earnings report.

The bank reported 12 percent year-over-year gross loan growth, ending the quarter at $722 million, up 1.5 percent versus prior quarter.

Total assets grew $59 million during the same 12-month period, and 1 percent from Q4 2015, closing at $1.3 billion.

Total deposit growth was flat at 0.5 percent versus prior quarter and 4.5 percent year-over-year, up to $1.1 billion.

First quarter net income of $3.6 million is a decline year-over-year from $3.8 million in Q1 2015, which included one-time events.

The bank’s total risk-based capital remained very strong at 13 percent, well above the 10 percent regulatory minimum required to be considered well-capitalized.

The continued strong performance also earned Montecito Bank & Trust the highest marks from both The Findley Reports and Bauer Financial, two independent services which rate the financial performance of banks.

Montecito Bank & Trust was the only bank in the tri-counties to receive a 2015 designation of a Super Premier Performing bank by The Findley Reports and has been designated a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 30 times since it opened its doors 41 years ago. The bank was also awarded a five-star, Superior Bauer rating for Dec. 31, 2015 financial data.

Janet Garufis, president and CEO, said, “Coming off of our record-setting 2015, we remain focused on delivering the experience and service our clients have come to expect from the leading community bank in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. As part of this commitment, we launched our mortgage department in March. We have an excellent, locally based and highly experience mortgage team that is excited about creating home financing opportunities within our markets for both first time and seasoned buyers.

“This is an exciting step for the bank and a strong complement to our demonstrated expertise in construction and commercial real estate lending. Loan demand continues to be strong and remains a priority as we continue to offer the communities we serve the products and services they need to thrive. Our dedicated team continues to find new and innovative ways to better serve our customers and potential customers, and we look forward to providing an even better banking experience as 2016 moves forward,” Garufis said.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S corporation, is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Founded in 1975, the bank celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2015 and operates branch offices in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura, Camarillo and Westlake Village.

The bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; mortgage and consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management.

Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

Megan Orloff is the director of marketing at Montecito Bank & Trust.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 