Montecito Bank & Trust Signs On for 10 Years as Presenting Sponsor of Santa Barbara Triathlon

Montecito Bank & Trust has signed on as the Presenting Sponsor of the Santa Barbara Triathlon for the next 10 years.

The announcement extends its previous commitment, which began in 2008.

“The alliance between the Santa Barbara Triathlon and Montecito Bank & Trust is a perfect fit,” race director Joe Coito said. “Montecito Bank & Trust is a local company that has always been passionately committed to our community, and the Santa Barbara Triathlon exemplifies the spirit of that same community.

“When Montecito Bank & Trust committed to a 10-year partnership, I knew that I was working with a visionary company of high integrity. Long-term commitments are rare these days, and it exemplifies the bank’s desire to invest in the positive community events that make Santa Barbara a wonderful place to live.”

When Montecito Bank & Trust President/CEO Janet Garufis was asked why the bank has extended its commitment for 10 years, she said, “One of the founding principles of our bank is to support the vitality of the communities we serve, not only through banking and lending, but also through giving back. We see this presenting sponsorship as an opportunity to support the wellness of our community in so many ways and are delighted to be able to team up with the Santa Barbara Triathlon under Joe Coito’s successful leadership.

“The triathlon’s charitable fundraising focus is well aligned with Montecito Bank & Trust’s ongoing commitment to support our communities.”

Established in 1981, the Santa Barbara Triathlon is one of the longest-running triathlons in the world. The event offers one of the most challenging courses in the United States, children’s beach activities, a sports expo and on-site dining. The event consists of three weekend events. The Long Course on Saturday, Aug. 24 involves a one-mile ocean swim, 34-mile bike ride and 10-mile run — individual, relay and Aquabike options are available; the Co-Ed Sprint Course on Sunday, Aug. 25 is open to men and women of all ages and includes a 500-yard swim, six-mile bike ride and two-mile run; and the Women-Only Sprint Course, which mirrors the co-ed course and also includes a parent-child division, is slated to take place on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The start and finish lines for the Santa Barbara Triathlon will be at the Cabrillo Bathhouse at East Beach, 1118 Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. The event runs daily on Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 a.m. sharp. A sports expo (open to the public) and check-in begin on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here or call 805.682.1634.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.