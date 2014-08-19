Montecito Bank & Trust Will Add to Community Donations for Triathlon Beneficiary Girls Inc.

The Santa Barbara Triathlon is just days away, and the race is on to reach the fundraising goal for this year’s nonprofit beneficiary, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

Each fall, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Presenting Sponsor of the Triathlon, allows the public to vote for the triathlon beneficiary, and dedicated Girls Inc. supporters worked tirelessly to get the word out and secure the most votes. As the triathlon beneficiary, Girls Inc. will receive all funds raised by the community and over 1,800 triathletes, a goal set at $50,000 each year.

The triathletes are hard at work training for the upcoming event and gathering fundraising support from friends and family, but it takes a true community-wide effort to reach the $50,000 goal. Donations can be made at any Montecito Bank & Trust branch, or online by clicking here.

To help boost community support and encourage donations, Montecito Bank & Trust will tally donations at the end of the month and match up to $5,000 of all money donated in their branches and on their donation website during the month of August.

“MB&T is proud to partner with the Santa Barbara Triathlon in support of Girls Inc.," President/CEO Janet Garufis said. "In addition to providing volunteers for the triathlon event, our associates are supporting Girls Inc. through internal fundraising. What is more quintessential Santa Barbara spirit than to have a world-class athletic event that supports a local nonprofit? We are glad to provide an easy way to get our community involved in this fundraising effort. Whether you have time, treasure or talent to share, the triathlon and Girls Inc. need you! Together, our community can reach this goal.”

Girls Inc., recently ranked among the top high-impact youth service nonprofit organizations, has made it their mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Through research-based educational programs, activities and advocacy, Girls Inc. offers girls ages 4½ to 18 opportunities to experience success as they prepare to lead independent and fulfilling lives. Areas of focus include leading healthy and physically active lives, managing money, navigating media messages and fostering an interest in science, technology, engineering and math. Girls Inc.’s curricula also encourage young women to take risks and help them master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges. Thanks to Girls Inc., thousands of girls in Santa Barbara and Carpinteria have ongoing access to empowering programs delivered by trained mentors in a positive all-girl environment.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the tri-counties. Founded in 1975, with nine branch offices located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura, and Westlake Village, the bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

The Santa Barbara Triathlon, established in 1981, is one of the longest running triathlons in the world. And it's no wonder: Stunning scenery, flawless operations and an ocean-front transition area and finish line ensure a sell-out event every year. Stick around after the event for children's beach activities, a fabulous sports expo and convenient on-site dining.

Participants can select from either our famous long course (including Aquabike divisions) or one of our sprint courses. Sprint course options include a women's-only event, parent/child team event (compete side-by-side with your child) as well as the traditional co-ed format.

The start and finish lines for the Santa Barbara Triathlon will be at the Cabrillo Bathhouse at East Beach, 1118 Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. The event runs daily on Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 a.m. sharp. A sports expo (open to the public) and check-in begin run from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

For more information about the event, click here or call 805.682.1634.

— Andy Silverman is a marketing coordinator for Montecito Bank & Trust.