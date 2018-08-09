Montecito Bank & Trust Warns Customers About Scam Text Messages

Montecito Bank & Trust has had several calls Thursday from local community members.

The public is advised that they should not reply and should not call the number 925.389.0552.



Scammers are sending text messages impersonating banks from this number.

These text messages will ask for debit card information (number, expiration and cvv code) in order to unlock a suspended account.



If you are an AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint or Bell subscriber, you can report spam texts to your carrier by copying the original message and forwarding it to the number 7726 (SPAM), free of charge.

Additionally, you can visit www.ftc.gov to report the phone number and spam message.



Banks do not ask clients to provide information like this, and it is always best to reach out to your bank directly whenever you are in doubt.

If you did reply to a message similar to this, contact your bank so they can issue you a new card.



Jamie Perez is VP/marketing manager for Montecito Bank & Trust.