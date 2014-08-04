Montecito Bank & Trust’s Fall B2B Education Series Focuses on Innovation, Leadership

For the fourth consecutive year, Montecito Bank & Trust is presenting its business education series designed for local business owners, business managers and nonprofit executives.

“As a local community bank, we are proud to provide education opportunities like this that are conveniently located, affordable and offer advice from high caliber speakers on the most relevant business topics," President/CEO Janet Garufis said. "Because we started this series with local business owners in mind, we poll attendees to see what types of topics are of interest to them. Those responses shape the direction of these events, and help us continually tailor the annual series to what our local businesses say is most important.

"This year, due to the overwhelming response from attendees at last year’s event, we’re excited to bring back The Leadership Challenge workshop. These workshops continue to be oversold, so it’s important to reserve your space early. I am particularly pleased to present Stuart Jenkins, Deckers’ VP of innovation, as our keynote event this year. Stuart is an inventor and an entrepreneur. I am certain you will be inspired by his intellectual curiosity and his vision of innovation as a discipline we can all benefit from. It’s going to be a great series!”

The 2014 B2B program schedule is as follows:

» 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 — Keynote speaker: Stuart Jenkins, vice president of innovation for Deckers; location: Deckers Outdoor Corp. in Goleta

» 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 — The Leadership Challenge Workshop presented by Daren Blonski, consultant for Sonoma Leadership, and Judy Guillermo-Newton, senior vice president and director of organizational development for Montecito Bank & Trust; location: Crowne Plaza in Ventura

» 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 — The Leadership Challenge Workshop presented by Daren Blonski, consultant for Sonoma Leadership, and Judy Guillermo-Newton, senior vice president and director of organizational development for Montecito Bank & Trust; location: Hotel Corque in Santa Ynez

Now the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the Tri-Counties, Montecito Bank & Trust, is an S Corporation founded in 1975. Branch offices are located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village.

The bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the marketing director for Montecito Bank & Trust.