Montecito Bearing Brunt of Strong, Gusty Overnight Winds

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | May 17, 2017 | 11:51 p.m.

Powerful winds were pounding the Montecito foothills late Wednesday, and Santa Barbara County’s South Coast was under a wind advisory until just before dawn Thursday.

The National Weather Service said winds of 20 to 30 mph — and gusts exceeding 45 mph — were likely throughout the night.

The strongest winds were blowing below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Motorists were advised to use caution and to expect sudden crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

The wind advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday, but blustery conditions may force the weather service to issue a new one. Winds of 15 to 25 mph were expected throughout the day Thursday, with gusts up to 35 mph possible Thursday evening.

Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning below passes and canyons. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

