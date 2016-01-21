Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Burn Ban Lifted After Sufficient Rainfall

By Joyce Reed for the Montecito Fire Protection District | January 21, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

The South Coast has now received sufficient rainfall to increase fuel moisture levels to a point where burn restrictions can be lifted. The Montecito Fire Protection District will be allowing burn permits to be issued starting Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016.

Burn days are determined by the time of year and the weather. Burning during the winter months when the fuel moisture levels are high and temperatures are low is preferred.

The ability of the smoke to mix with the atmosphere is critical. A high pressure, stable condition is not recommended for burning due to the inability of the smoke to easily dissipate.

Predicted high winds can also suspend burning.

Burning is never allowed on Sundays or holidays.

The Montecito Fire Protection District and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District work together to determine appropriate days for permit burning.

Each day, the Fire District will determine whether permit burning is allowed. The public can ascertain whether it is a permissive burn day by calling 805.969.7762.

Although the fire danger has decreased considerably, it is still possible to have wildfires during the winter months in Southern California.

Residents are encouraged to continue to reduce flammable vegetation around their structures, property and roads.

For more information regarding fire prevention, go to www.montecitofire.com.

Joyce Reed is an administrative assistant at the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 