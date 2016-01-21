Montecito Burn Ban Lifted After Sufficient Rainfall

The South Coast has now received sufficient rainfall to increase fuel moisture levels to a point where burn restrictions can be lifted. The Montecito Fire Protection District will be allowing burn permits to be issued starting Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016.

Burn days are determined by the time of year and the weather. Burning during the winter months when the fuel moisture levels are high and temperatures are low is preferred.

The ability of the smoke to mix with the atmosphere is critical. A high pressure, stable condition is not recommended for burning due to the inability of the smoke to easily dissipate.

Predicted high winds can also suspend burning.

Burning is never allowed on Sundays or holidays.

The Montecito Fire Protection District and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District work together to determine appropriate days for permit burning.

Each day, the Fire District will determine whether permit burning is allowed. The public can ascertain whether it is a permissive burn day by calling 805.969.7762.

Although the fire danger has decreased considerably, it is still possible to have wildfires during the winter months in Southern California.

Residents are encouraged to continue to reduce flammable vegetation around their structures, property and roads.

For more information regarding fire prevention, go to www.montecitofire.com.

— Joyce Reed is an administrative assistant at the Montecito Fire Protection District.