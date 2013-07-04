Montecito Celebrates the Fourth in Style

Montecito celebrated Independence Day with the 18th Annual Village Fourth Parade, complete with fire trucks, scout troops and residents decked out in red, white and blue.

The parade meandered down San Ysidro Road from Upper Manning Park to Lower Manning Park, where the Montecito Association set up live music, barbecues and bounce houses for festivities all afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the Montecito Firemen’s Association hosted its annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast at the San Ysidro Road firehouse, with all proceeds benefiting the Montecito Firefighter’s Charitable Foundation.

It’s been a Fourth of July staple for about 20 years, and had huge lines all morning, Battalion Chief Stu Pfister said.

It would only draw about 100 people when it first started, but the number of fans quickly multiplied.

“If we ever stopped doing this, there would be a riot,” he said.

The Los Padres National Forest Hot Shots showed up with reinforcements – more huge bags of pancake mix – near the end of the breakfast.

