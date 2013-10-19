Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:33 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Four Montecito Churches Come Together to Hike for Haiti

Proceeds from Saturday's benefit to help local nonprofit Destined for Grace expand its school in Haiti

By Frankie Victoria, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | October 19, 2013 | 2:45 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

Early Saturday, Lower Manning Park in Montecito was buzzing with activity as volunteers and participants gathered for the M4 Community of Montecito Churches' Hike for Haiti.

On a two-mile scenic hike through Montecito, parishioners from All Saints By-the-Sea Espicopal Church, El Montecito Presbyterian Church, Montecito Covenant Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church set out to raise money for Destined for Grace, a local nonprofit organization with the mission to bring educational opportunities to children in Haiti. The funds for this venture are to help Destined for Grace build a kitchen at its school there.

Founded in 2008 by Rebecca Smith and Lindsey Connolly, Destined for Grace was the result of a life-changing trip to Haiti. Smith had returned with a different perspective on what she wanted to do with her life. She talked to Connolly about her experiences.

"We had just both graduated from college," Connolly explained. "We were asking ourselves, 'What's next for us?' and 'What did we want to do?'"

The two had decided they wanted to work for themselves and wanted to do something to benefit others, resulting in the birth of Destined for Grace.

The first funds for Destined for Grace came from community rummage sales. Destined for Grace has already established a presence on the South Coast with three thrift shops, located at 5406 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria, and 5960 Hollister Ave. in Goleta and 2830 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara. All the profits from these shops benefit the school, which was built in 2011.      

Smith and Connolly were ecstatic to see their first large-scale benefit come to fruition this weekend.

"We have a booth at the Avocado Festival every year, but this is the first big event that we've put on," Connolly said. 

While excited to have so many supporters at the event, Smith and Connolly seemed determined to educate participants about their mission in Haiti and how it affects the children with whom they work. A full percussion band with steel drums greeted participants at Lower Manning Park, and a banner was laid out for people to sign and send to the children in Haiti.

Signs were posted along the route with statistics about the educational situation in Haiti, along with Destined for Grace partners Vitamin Angels, Waves for Water and Unite to Light. Each organization had a booth, providing an opportunity for participants to learn more about their collaboration with Destined for Grace.

Smith and Connolly attribute much of the event's success to Sister Kathleen Patrice, director of Religious Education at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, who worked with them to present the idea for the hike to the M4 church board.

"All of this would not have been possible without her," Smith said of Sister Kathleen at the opening of the hike. "She holds a very special place in our hearts."

While the event had small beginnings, Saturday's outpouring of support gives Smith and Connolly hope that the event will become an annual benefit.

For now, there are many ways that community members can support Destined for Grace. The organization is always looking for volunteers, as well as generous souls who wish to sponsor a student to attend the Haiti school. Destined for Grace also offers a donation deal in which it will give out $25 restaurant gift cards for $100 in donations. You can also visit the Destined for Grace thrift shops.    

Noozhawk intern Frankie Victoria can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 