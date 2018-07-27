Montecito Community Gets Together for Potluck Event

Our Common Table draws hundreds of residents to the Montecito Union School event organized by the Lois & Walter Capps Project

Montecito residents get together for a potluck dinner at the Our Common Table event Thursday evening. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

Several hundred Montecito residents came together for a community dinner at the elementary school Thursday night, to enjoy each others' company and a good meal.

The Lois & Walter Capps Project organized the event at Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Road, which the invitation pitched as a way to bring “a little togetherness in the midst of rebuilding our community.”

Todd Capps, who organized the event, said no speeches or programs were planned for the event, just neighbors meeting each other and having dinner.

Residents and local vendors brought food to share and the Montecito Fire Protection District cooked up 35 pounds of pulled pork, said Hal Conklin, board chair of the Lois & Walter Capps Project.

“Since no one really knew whether anyone would show up, what started out at 5:30 p.m. as an empty table, by 6 p.m. turned into hundreds of people bringing a ton of food and having a wonderful time together,” he said in a Facebook message.

“It was a good reminder that while we need to finish rebuilding the infrastructure of our bridges and roads, we also need to rebuild the 'infrastructure of the spirit'; building a sense of community that cares for one another in good times and bad. A big thank you to everyone that made this happen!”

