Montecito Country Market Welcomes All to Winter Market

Celebrating the holiday season with the community, Montecito Country Mart has announced its plans to welcome neighbors, friends and visitors to its Winter Market Saturday Dec. 5, 2015.

This special day of festivities features seasonal activities, treats and enjoyment for both grown-ups and children.

For adults, the Winter Market will be a festive shopping experience, with 13 pop-up shops just for the day where, special gifts are sure to be found, as well as the seasonal offerings of Montecito Country Mart’s onsite purveyors, including inviting boutiques, artisanal eateries and convenient services.

In addition, to make the shopping day easy and convenient, the Winter Market offers valet parking and gift wrapping, both complimentary.

For kids, there will be pony rides and face-painting, and the holidays would not be complete without a visit from Santa, who leaves behind his busy winter schedule to take complimentary photos with children from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

Montecito Country Mart has made sure that special holiday treats are a delectable part of the day. As they browse for unique finds, adults can toast the season with mulled wine or champagne.

For kids of all ages, there will be hot chocolate and Christmas cookies.

From 12 - 3 p.m., Autostrada Pizza provides tasty lunch-time snacks. In addition, there will be live music throughout the day, with holiday classics on guitar by Ted Lennon from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., and holiday music in the folk/Americana style by Fergheart from 2 - 5 p.m.

According to James Rosenfield, owner of Montecito Country Mart, as well as Country Marts in Brentwood and Marin, the Winter Market is a perfect occasion to welcome the community.

“The holidays are a time to show our appreciation for family and friends,” he said. “We invite our neighbors to celebrate the season with us, and to shop, taste and enjoy. The Winter Market festivities have something to delight the whole family.”

In addition to its inviting selection of year-round merchants, The Winter Market features these purveyors, all with a focus on great gifts:

» DIESEL, A Bookstore: Independent booksellers since 1989

» Sugar Paper: Stationery shop offering custom designs

» Rooms & Gardens: Custom furniture, antiques, interior design

» In the Field: Lifestyle boutique brought to you by husband and wife team, Channon & Bianca Roe

» Modern Folk Living: An Ojai destination eco-boutique for inspired, hand-selected products with you and the environment in mind, curated by Wanda Weller

» Global Eye Art Collective: Beautiful ceramics, gifts and home goods

» Conway’s Confections: Made by hand on the historic Hermitage Ranch in Ojai, with fruit tree-ripened in the sunshine

» Pippa Small Jewellry: Luxury art jewelries, handmade with ethically sourced uncut gemstones, crystal and 18k and 22k gold

» Poppy Store: A luxe baby and childrenswear boutique with outposts in Northern and Southern California.

»Chapala Farms: A line of jams, jellies and marmalades produced with ingredients sourced from local farmers’ markets

» Architectural Antique and Salvage: In business in Santa Barbara for 30 years, they specialize in antiques and ornamental wrought iron

» James Winship Antiques: Fine decorative arts and antique furniture

» Bright Inc. Flowers & Events: Wreaths, floral arrangements and holiday decor for the home

Montecito Country Mart is located at 1016 Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. Parking is free.

For more information on Montecito Country Mart, contact us by phone at 805.969.9664, email Sara Moses at [email protected], or visit online at www.montecitocountrymart.com.

— Jill M. Turner represents Montecito Country Mart.