Toy Drive Helps Bring A Little Joy to Kids During Difficult Time

Montecito Country Mart’s Toy Crazy will host a Toy Drive for Dream Foundation from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1016 Coast Village Road.

Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults and its Dream Toy Program.



Dream Foundation Dreams not only touch the lives of Dreamers, but also those of their families. Nearly 30 percent of Dreamers have young children living at home. Dream Foundation’s Dream Toy Program reaches hundreds of children each year who are losing a loved one.

Volunteers fill boxes with hand-selected toys that are delivered to Dreamers across the country to give to the children in their lives. With each unexpected gift, Dream Foundation provides an opportunity to create happy memories.

Thanks to Hasbro, Ty, Inc., and generous fundraisers, Dream Foundation delivers thousands of toys each year.



Attendees will enjoy holiday treats while visiting with Santa Claus in the "snow" and have the opportunity to support one of its local nonprofit organizations, Dream Foundation. Unwrapped toys for boys, girls, toddlers and babies are welcome.

A beautiful giving tree will showcase several Dreamers and their children for which toys can also be purchased.



Dream Foundation fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health-care organizations and donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 25,000 final Dreams over the past two decades.

Dream Foundation receives no federal or state funding and relies solely on individual donations and corporate partnerships to fund its programs.

For more information, visit DreamFoundation.org.

— Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation.