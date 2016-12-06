Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:40 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Toy Drive Helps Bring A Little Joy to Kids During Difficult Time

By Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation | December 6, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Montecito Country Mart’s Toy Crazy will host a Toy Drive for Dream Foundation from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1016 Coast Village Road.

Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults and its Dream Toy Program.
 
Dream Foundation Dreams not only touch the lives of Dreamers, but also those of their families. Nearly 30 percent of Dreamers have young children living at home. Dream Foundation’s Dream Toy Program reaches hundreds of children each year who are losing a loved one.

Volunteers fill boxes with hand-selected toys that are delivered to Dreamers across the country to give to the children in their lives. With each unexpected gift, Dream Foundation provides an opportunity to create happy memories.

Thanks to Hasbro, Ty, Inc., and generous fundraisers, Dream Foundation delivers thousands of toys each year.
 
Attendees will enjoy holiday treats while visiting with Santa Claus in the "snow" and have the opportunity to support one of its local nonprofit organizations, Dream Foundation. Unwrapped toys for boys, girls, toddlers and babies are welcome.

A beautiful giving tree will showcase several Dreamers and their children for which toys can also be purchased.
 
Dream Foundation fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health-care organizations and donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 25,000 final Dreams over the past two decades.

Dream Foundation receives no federal or state funding and relies solely on individual donations and corporate partnerships to fund its programs.

For more information, visit DreamFoundation.org.

— Dani Cordaro for the Dream Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 