Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:54 am | Light Rain 59º

 
 
 
 

Montecito District Adds Smaller, Agile Engine for Quick Response to Vegetation Fires

By Geri Ventura for the Montecito Fire Protection District | September 12, 2014 | 1:26 p.m.

The Montecito Fire Protection District has recently taken delivery of a Type 6 brush engine.

The new apparatus was built by Pierce Manufacturing utilizing a Ford F-450 four-wheel-drive, heavy-duty truck chassis.

The Type 6 engine is a small agile engine designed specifically to provide quick attack on vegetation fires. A typical Type 6 engine must have at least a 150-gallon tank that can pump 30 gallons per minute. Montecito’s new Type 6 engine has the capacity to hold up to 250 gallons of water which can be pumped at over 120 gallons per minute. It has the additional ability to utilize fire fighting foam to make every drop of water more effective.

The new Type 6 engine will be part of the district’s initial response to all vegetation fires in Montecito. During extreme weather events, the engine will be staffed with extra duty firefighters and utilized to provide additional patrol in the foothills of Montecito. This will supplement initial response resources in the event of a fire occurring during high fire danger weather.

This new engine does not replace any of the district’s current apparatus and was added to the district’s fleet to provide increased vegetation fire response capabilities in the urban interface and difficult access areas of Montecito.

Please visit our website by clicking here for links for more information on fire and disaster readiness.

— Geri Ventura for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 