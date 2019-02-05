Pixel Tracker

Montecito Emergency Response & Recovery Action Group Names New Board

By Keith Yeager for Montecito Emergency Response and Recovery Action Group | February 5, 2019 | 1:39 a.m.

The Montecito Emergency Response & Recovery Action Group, MERRAG elected its new president, Troy Harris, and board members at the group’s annual meeting in January at the Four Seasons Resort Biltmore, Santa Barbara.

Other officers and members elected: Carrie Haffner, 2nd vice president; Gayle Tucker, treasurer; Tom Schleck, secretary; Sue Ziliotto, David Boyd, Vicky Harbison, Phyllis Marble, Sandie Owens, Warner Owens and Keith Yeager, all at-large members; and John Ziliotto, immediate past president.

Several board members have served as presidents in the past years. New members and officers were sworn in by Chief Chip Hickman of Montecito Fire, who also presented the Volunteer of the Year award to Sue Ziliotto. Mike McCaleb was recognized for his years of service to MERRAG.

“MERRAG is weathering some challenging times.Yes, that's a pun,” said Harris. “We are seeing not only climate change, such as sundowners and resulting wildfires, winter storms, and debris flows, but also some human-dynamics sea changes. We are evolving in the practice of emergency management.”

MERRAG (pronounced mirage) is an official volunteer auxiliary of Montecito's three public service agencies. MERRAG provides crucial personnel and communications support during community emergencies as well as training for community members in recovery and response.

Members play a critical role in helping to keep the public informed, whether with kiosks and maps during the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow, or in warning hikers heading up the trails of Montecito during peak heat and fire watch weather.

Following the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow, MERRAG was mentioned with other Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) in the report, A Retrospective Study of Montecito Fire Protection District’s Wildland Fire Program during the 2017 Thomas Fire.

MERRAG provided public information and was set up on the South Village lawn. Armed with bulletin boards, maps and handouts, MERRAG staffed the site until the area evacuations took place.

They provided updated fire information as the fire approached and vital pre-evacuation preparedness information. As the fire neared Montecito, MERRAG helped staff the public stations with incident public information officers.

For more about MERRAG, visit https://www.merrag.org/.

— Keith Yeager for Montecito Emergency Response and Recovery Action Group.

 

