Employee Hurt in Explosion at Giovanni’s Pizza

Man suffers burns and other injuries while attempting to light a pilot light on an oven

A natural-gas explosion and fire at a pizza parlor sent an employee to the hospital Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 10:45 a.m. at Giovanni’s Pizza, 1187 Coast Village Road, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

An employee was attempting to light a pilot light on a gas pizza oven when the explosion occurred, Harwood said.

The 38-year-old employee was thrown back, and suffered moderate burns and other injuries, Harwood said.

He was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Damage was limited to the inside of the business, Harwood said, adding that building and safety officials were on scene making an assessment.

