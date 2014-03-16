Montecito Enlisting Residents to Help Prepare for, Defend against Wildfire Threat

Montecito residents will be participating in a unique fire hazard-reduction program over the next several months. Under the banner of “Neighborhood Fire Prevention Cleanup,” 10 neighborhoods have been organized with the specific mission of making their community safer from the threat of wildfire this summer. With the help of Montecito Fire Department wildland fire specialists and key community volunteers, tons of flammable vegetation will be removed from around homes, creating better “Defensible/Survivable Space.”



Last year, the Montecito Fire Preveton District was able to remove 450 tons of flammable vegetation with this program.

Individual property owners do the majority of the work, cutting and removing vegetation from around their homes. During the designated cleanup week, the Montecito Fire Department will then have the vegetation chipped by local contractors.In addition, MarBorg Industries is supporting the work by donating large “roll-off” containers in several key locations for the removal of vegetation that cannot be chipped.The following dates are tentative and subject to change:» March 17-21: Bella Vista Drive, Buena Vista Drive, Olive Road, Park Hill Lane, Park Lane, Park Lane West, Tollis Avenue and Upper Romero Canyon Road

» March 31-April 4: Banana Road, Coyote Road and West Mountain Drive

» April 7-10: Arcady Road, Barker Pass Road, Cottage Lane, Cowles Road, El Rancho Road, Knapp Drive and Skyview Drive

» April 14-18: Calle Elegante, Calle Hermosa, Canon View Road, Crestview Lane, Nicholas Lane, Ranchito Vista Road, Ridgeview Road, Sierra Vista Road and Sycamore Vista Road

» April 28-May 2: Ashley Road, Ayala Lane, Brooktree Road, East Mountain Drive, Irvine Lane and Oak Creek Canyon Road

» May 5-9: Chelham Way, Circle Drive, Cloydon Circle, Dawlish Place, Paso Robles Drive and Stoddard Lane

» May 12-16: Alcala Lane, Alston Road, Camino Viejo, Dulzua Drive, Glenview Road, Pepper Hill and Woodley Road

» May 27-30: East Valley Road, Hot Springs Road, Parra Grande Lane and Tejas Lane

» June 2-6: Bolero Drive, El Bosque Road, El Dorado Lane, Hodges Lane, Juan Crespi Lane, Live Oaks Road, Periwinkle Lane and Randall Lane

Work on Alisos Drive, Featherhill Road, Knollwood Drive, Lower Romero Canyon Road, Oak Grove Drive, Olive Road, Orchard Avenue, Piedras Drive, Tabor Lane and Veloz Drive has been completed.



Residents can start putting vegetation out on the roadway two weeks before the scheduled chip week. Properly stacked vegetation will have the cut end facing the street.



Leaves, succulents, agave, pine needles, and palm fronds cannot be chipped. Property owner are responsible for the proper disposal of these materials.

Please remember that we cannot accept the placement of new vegetation after the scheduled start date.



For more information on these projects, contact Jeff Saley or Kerry Kellogg at 805.969.7762, or click here for more information about the Montecito Fire Protection District.

— Geri Ventura is the public information officer for the Montecito Fire Protection District.