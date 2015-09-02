Friday, April 6 , 2018, 12:19 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Montecito Family YMCA Asks Community to Join in Annual Day of Caring

By Ann Wirtz for Montecito Family YMCA | September 2, 2015 | 12:07 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, the community is invited to join the Montecito Family YMCA for the 24th Annual Day of Caring with the United Way of Santa Barbara County.

The event, which will focus on beautifying and cleaning the YMCA facility, will start at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. 

Day of Caring has become a Santa Barbara County tradition to many local area charitable organizations. More than 1,600 volunteers will spend time in the community at different worksites including the Montecito Family YMCA to help get much needed projects done. 

Following the Albertsons Kick-Off breakfast at Ben Page Youth center, teams of volunteers from across the county will gather to complete much needed tasks such as painting, landscaping, gardening, sorting goods and general repairs.

Day of Caring is a great opportunity to give back to the community through a morning of helping out at various nonprofits in our community.

Over 46,000 people turn to the Channel Islands YMCA each year for support and opportunities that empower families, individuals and communities to learn, grow and thrive.

Last year, support from volunteers helped the Montecito Family YMCA provide services to thousands of community members:

» 1,595 children that were cared for in YMCA preschool and school-age child care centers

» 1,501 children that attended a YMCA Summer Day

» 311 campers that participated in YMCA resident Camp Programs

» 373 families that joined programs like Y-Guides, Y-Maidens, Trail Blazers and Adventure Guides

» 4,897 teens that got involved in YMCA youth programs

» 3,777 children that learned to swim

» 3,059 that participated in a variety of sports

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a cause-driven organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

It serves over 46,000 individuals and provides over $1.3 million in financial assistance to low-income families for child care, YMCA memberships, away camps, youth sports and teen after-school-programs such as Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter and the Isla Vista Teen Center.

— Ann Wirtz is the marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.

 
