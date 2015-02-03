Montecito Family YMCA Hosting Pool Grand Reopening Celebration

On Friday, Feb. 6 from 12:45 to 6 p.m., the Montecito Family YMCA will be hosting its pool grand reopening celebration.

The celebration will feature fun pool activities for the whole family, including human bubble balls, free swim lessons, recreational swimming, Q&A with Olympic gold medalist Jeff Farrell, and the launch of its 30-day 30 Kilometers Swim Challenge.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the pool’s completion in 1985, launching the Aquatics Department and programs. Since then, thousands of individuals from the Santa Barbara community have learned to swim through progressive swim lesson programs. Men and women of all ages have enjoyed lap swimming, aquatic fitness classes and the relaxation of sitting in the Y’s saunas and Jacuzzi.

Within the past decade, the Montecito Family YMCA embarked on collaborations with multiple Santa Barbara organizations that offer support for people with disabilities. Currently our pool welcomes the Alpha Resource Center, the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center and the Braille Institute. With the help of Easy Lift Transportation, the facility is thrilled to offer therapeutic swimming to individuals with disabilities on a monthly basis.

“This pool looks awesome after all the changes," Devorah Miller said. "The colors in the area make it look fresh, modern and upbeat. I know that when I walk out on this new deck I feel safer.”

The Y has been teaching people to swim for more than 100 years. In an effort to increase our focus on youth development, the Montecito YMCA has partnered with the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the Carpinteria Children’s Project and the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department to grant children access to swim instruction. The Y has been able to teach over 4,500 kids through subsidized programs.

Swimmers of all abilities are invited to participate in the grand reopening activities. Recreational swim starts at 2 p.m. Guests can roll around on top of the water in human bubble balls from 3 to 4 p.m. and enjoy free youth swim lessons from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Space is limited and registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more about the grand reopening, contact Amaris Guerra, the facility’s aquatics director, at [email protected] or 805.969.3288 x106.

— Ann Wirtz is the marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.