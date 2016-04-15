Montecito Family YMCA Incurs $20-$30K in Property Damages from Downed Tree

The Montecito Family YMCA is facing an estimated $20,000-$30,000 in damages after a wind storm knocked a 30 foot oak tree onto the property March 28, 2016. Fortunately, the Y was closed when the tree fell and no one was injured.

The tree damaged the preschool fencing, TRX workout awning and part of the eaves and roofing for the Y’s multipurpose room. Architects and insurance evaluators are still assessing next steps.

The damage occurred as the Y is working on a renovation proposal for the 50-year-old facility, already in dire need of updates. In order to repair damage from the tree, the Y will have to divert some of its funds and attention from the existing plan to modernize the facility.

“While we’re grateful no one was hurt when the tree fell, this is a major financial setback for our Y,” said Executive Director Mike Yamasaki. “Insurance will cover most of the expenses to repair the damage from the tree, but additional funds are needed to cover the full cost of the repairs.”

Yamasaki added that the Y is making every effort to ensure this added financial burden does not impact the Montecito Y’s ability to offer enough scholarships for people who would otherwise not be able to access memberships and life-changing programs such as preschool, sports leagues and family activities.

If you would like to make a donation to the Montecito Family YMCA, call Mike Yamasaki at 805.969.3288 or make a donation online at ciymca.org/montecito.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Montecito Family YMCA.