Montecito Family YMCA Invites Youths to Get Immersed in Learn to Swim Week

The Montecito Family YMCA will host the 21st annual Splash: Learn to Swim Week starting March 24 through March 28 at Ortega Pool, 640 N. Salsipuedes St., centered in Santa Barbara’s Eastside community.

Splash: Learn-to-Swim Week is a water safety program offered to participants in the community who have little or no swimming ability at a reduced fee of $10 for the week.

This course will introduce the aquatic environment to beginners, teach basic learn-to-swim skills, and increase water safety awareness for families. The Y’s goal is to make everyone feel safe and comfortable in and around the water.

The Y has been teaching people to swim for more than a century, and it is well equipped to meet this pressing community need. Through a partnership with the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, the Y has been able to teach more than 3,500 kids through this one-week community program over the past 21 years.

Swimmers and nonswimmers ages 5 to 13 are invited to participate in the weeklong program of 30-minute swim and water safety lessons. Swim lesson start times are 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The program is offered to the entire community for a low cost of $10 for the week. Participants will need to bring a towel, suit, sunscreen and goggles if needed. Space is limited, and registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can help a child in need by donating bathing suits, towels or goggles to Splash: Learn to Swim Week. Items can be dropped off at the Montecito Family YMCA or at Los Banos pool.

To register, call 805.969.3288 or visit the Montecito Y at 591 Santa Rosa Lane by March 23. To learn more about the Splash: Learn to Swim, contact Amaris Guerra at [email protected] or 805.969.3288 x106.

— Amaris Guerra is an associate aquatic director for the Montecito Family YMCA.