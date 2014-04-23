Montecito Family YMCA Promotes Michael Yamasaki to Executive Director

The Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, is proud to announce the promotion of Michael Yamasaki to executive director, effective April 16.

Yamasaki started with the Montecito YMCA in 2010 as associate executive director and was honored in 2012 as the Channel Islands YMCA Director of the Year.

Under Yamasaki’s leadership, the Montecito Y received the 2013 Mayor’s Award for Nonprofits. With his assistance, the facility established the flagship LiveSTRONG at the YMCA cancer survivor program, which has since followed in other branches of the Channel Islands YMCA.

“I wish to thank the Search Committee, comprised of branch board members and lead by chair Mark Coffin, for their excellent work in conducting a thorough selection process, and thanks also to the Montecito staff management team for their support of the process,” said Sal Cisneros, Channel Islands YMCA Association president and CEO. “We welcome Mike to his new role at the Montecito Y and look forward to a new chapter in the history of the branch.”

Under Yamasaki’s leadership and in partnership with the dedicated board and staff, continued growth of the Montecito Family YMCA is expected.

Yamasaki was raised in the Santa Barbara area and attended Dos Pueblos High. He completed his studies at Utah State University.

Upon returning to the area, Yamasaki began a 20-year career in the for-profit fitness industry, serving as vice president, operations manager and a member of the Board of Directors of Gold’s Gym through its 2005 acquisition by Spectrum Clubs. He then became the general manager of the Spectrum Club in Santa Barbara.

In addition to his successful business career, Yamasaki was an accomplished high school wrestling coach. In 1987, he returned to his high school alma mater and coached wrestling as a volunteer assistant coach and was promoted to head coach in 1992, a position he held until 1996. In his final two seasons, he guided the Charger wrestling team to consecutive league championships, a runner-up finish in the CIF Championships and was recognized as Coach of the Year for the Tri-Counties. Yamasaki was inducted into the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame as an athlete in 2003.

In his spare time, he enjoys coaching sports for his two sons’ athletic teams, playing softball and golfing.

“I am thrilled to be a part of such a wonderful organization,” Yamasaki said. “The YMCA is for Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. These areas of focus perfectly align with my life long passions.”

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.