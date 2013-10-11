Montecito Family YMCA Receives Mayor’s Nonprofit Award

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, in collaboration with numerous local service organizations, has designated the Montecito Family YMCA with the Nonprofit Award.

The Montecito YMCA was selected as an organization that embraces the spirit of inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities.

Partnering with Pathpoint is just one example of the Montecito YMCA demonstrating its core value of social responsibility.

Currently in preliminary design phase for a complete overhaul, one paramount goal of the new architecture is to enable the facility to further enhance the ability to serve people with special needs.

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing and communications director for the Channel Islands YMCA.