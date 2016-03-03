Montecito Family YMCA, Special Olympics Team Up to ‘Spread the Word to End the Word’

The Montecito Family YMCA and Special Olympics Santa Barbara invite the public to attend the Spread the Word to End the Word day of awareness in support of the Special Olympics R-Word Campaign.

From 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2016, community members are welcome to visit the Montecito Family YMCA to participate in Special Olympics R-Word Campaign pledge drives, watch YMCA youth basketball teams compete and meet local Special Olympics Global Messengers.

Originally introduced as a medical term, the word “retard(ed)” is now widely used in today’s society as a synonym for “dumb” or “stupid,” reinforcing painful stereotypes of people with intellectual disabilities as being less valued members of society.

The R-Word Campaign, a youth-led movement established by Special Olympics and Best Buddies International, declares the R-word hurtful, even if it is not directed at a person with intellectual disabilities.

“The R-Word Campaign helps us when people tease us in the community,” said Chris Powers, a local Special Olympics athlete. “It helps us make sure to get the word out to people in the community who look at us like we are weird.”

The Spread the Word to End the Word day of awareness will be held as part of the YMCA’s Togetherhood movement, which provides YMCA members with opportunities to give back to their local community through fun and engaging service projects.

“Social Responsibility is a major area of focus for the YMCA. This pledge rally is a great opportunity to create awareness and remind our community about the importance of inclusive behaviors and language,” said Montecito Family YMCA Youth Programs Director Aaron Martinez.

The R-Word Campaign’s positive impact on the Santa Barbara community is noticed, especially by Special Olympics athletes.

“Now I feel that a lot more kids are educated,” shared Special Olympics athlete and Global Messenger Jessica Simon. “We have an inclusive community that teaches about respect.”

A group of Junior High students from the Santa Barbara YMCA Pilots Program and a small group of Montecito YMCA volunteers will volunteer at the event to help facilitate the pledge drives



For more information about the R-Word Campaign or to pledge to end the R-Word online, visit www.r-word.org.

Special Olympics Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization providing year-round sports training and competition opportunities to over 500 children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities in the Santa Barbara area.

The Montecito Family YMCA is a charitable organization providing programs based upon Christian principles to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind and body.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Montecito Family YMCA.