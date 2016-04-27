Montecito Family YMCA to Join Ys Nationwide With Healthy Kids Day Event

The Montecito Family YMCA will hold a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2016.

The event will feature activities such as a “Kidding Around” kids yoga class and a swim meet to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home.

This year marks the 25th annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.

Celebrated at more than 1,300 Ys across the country by over 1.2 million participants, Healthy Kids Day works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long, which is a critical time for kids’ health.

As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential.

Research shows that without access to out-of-school physical and learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year.



“At the Y, we nurture strong and confident kids, inside and out,” said Gianna Keiko Rankart, Marketing Coordinator at the Montecito Family YMCA.



In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits:

» High five the fruits and veggies — Make sure kids get at least five servings a day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend to maintain healthy childhood development. And to keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.

» Foster an early and ongoing passion for books — Read to and with your kids. Help children read at every age and every stage of their development.

» Team up for athletic events — Set a family goal of great health by teaming up for community or charity events like races, walks, fun runs, bike rides, etc.

» Volunteer together — Find a cause that matters to the kids. Open their eyes to a world beyond themselves and the rich rewards that come from making a difference.

» Make sleep a priority — Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, learning and other vital functions.

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day is supported by Chakra Strength in Ventura.

For more information, contact Gianna Rankart at 805.969.3288 or visit ciymca.org/montecito. You do not have to be a member of the Y to attend.

— Hannah Rael is a publicist representing the Montecito Family YMCA.