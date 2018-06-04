Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:03 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Montecito YMCA Welcomes Associate Aquatics Director Amaris Guerra

By Ann Wirtz for the Montecito Family YMCA | January 3, 2014 | 12:54 p.m.

Amaris Guerra
Amaris Guerra

The Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, welcomes new associate aquatics director Amaris Guerra to its staff.

Amaris comes to the Montecito Family YMCA with eight years of YMCA experience.

She served as lifeguard, water aerobics instructor, swim instructor and swim coach at the YMCA of Greater Whittier in the Los Angeles area, where she supervised, coached and trained a staff of 25 employees.

Prior to her tenure with the YMCA, Amaris was employed by the Orange County Health Care Agency as an intern, implementing alcohol and STD intervention and preventive education programs.

Amaris received her bachelor of science degree from California State University-Fullerton, where she majored in health science with a concentration in health promotion.

Amaris has a great interest in working with and mentoring children and has served her community as a YMCA camp counselor.

— Ann Wirtz is the marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.

