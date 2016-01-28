Montecito Family YMCA Welcomes Lisa Jackson, Josephine Root to Board of Managers

Lisa Jackson

The Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, is proud to announce the election of Lisa Jackson and Josephine (Josie) Root to its board of managers.

Jackson joined the Montecito community in 2012, moving north from Los Angeles. She received her bachelor's from UC Santa Barbara and works as an assistant designer for JRSID, a local interior design firm.

In 2014, Jackson served as president of All Saints by the Sea Parish School Parent Council and is currently event and activities chair. She has also served as event chair for Delta Gamma sorority and the Salt Air Club in Santa Monica, Calif.

In her free time, Jackson enjoys playing with her three boys and spending time at the beach with her family.

A self-employed makeup artist, Root relocated from the Seattle area and has resided in Montecito since 2014.

Root is, and in the past has been, very active in her local community. She has served as a member of an AIDS Advocacy Project in New York City and acted as a reading mentor in an Adult Literacy Campaign.

She also has served as a youth coach and a teen outreach leader at First Presbyterian Church in Tacoma, Wash., and was an adviser for Prescription Well Being, a beauty program for patients hospitalized because of illness.

When she has free time, Root enjoys hiking with her dog, swimming and lifting weights at the YMCA, cooking and playing football with her son.

Jackson and Root join other Montecito Family YMCA Board members Mike Denver (chair), Rob Adams, Tim Werner, Roland Messori, Darren Caesar, Dan O’Keefe, George Armstrong, Andy Grant, Clas Lensander, Valerie Kissell, Cynthia Boller, Sally Jo Murren, Rhett Hedrick, Lindsay Whitworth, Lee Ohanian, Cate Stoll and Gretchen Horn.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Montecito Family YMCA.