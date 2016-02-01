Montecito Family YMCA Welcomes New Marketing Coordinator Gianna Keiko Rankart

The Montecito Family YMCA is pleased to announce Gianna Keiko Rankart as its new marketing coordinator.

Rankart brings eight years of experience in editorial, advertising and lifestyle photography to the Montecito Family YMCA team.

She looks forward to sharing the stories of the Y’s unique members, volunteers, youth and supporters.

“We’re thrilled to have Gianna on board to keep people informed about all the ways the YMCA strengthens the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” said Mike Yamasaki, Montecito Family YMCA executive director. “Her depth of communications experience will be an asset to the team.”

Rankart received a bachelor’s degree in fine and studio arts from CUNY Hunter College and another bachelor’s in marketing from the University of Georgia.

In her spare time, she enjoys storytelling with a concentration in photography, writing and creative branding.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Channel Islands YMCA.