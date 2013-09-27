Montecito Family YMCA Welcomes Sue Irwin, Joe Fonte to Board of Managers

The Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, is proud to announce the election of Sue Irwin and Joe Fonte to its Board of Managers.

Irwin has been a member of both Santa Barbara and Montecito YMCAs for the past 10 years. She is a Realtor with Prudential California Realty (soon to be renamed Berkshire Hathaway Home Services), where she focuses on residential sales.

Irwin is a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, has served on its Board of Directors and has chaired its Statistical Review and Education Committees.

She has served the local community by volunteering personally and through her work with Prudential for many years. She also shares her talents through Montecito Magazine, writing and editing many stories about Montecito’s people, history and architecture.

Fonte is the president and chief executive officer of The Source Financial Group in Santa Barbara.

He believes strongly in giving back to his community and enthusiastically volunteers his time and financial resources to a number of organizations in Santa Barbara, including serving on the Board of Directors of Old Spanish Days. He has served as chair or co-chair on the MDSE Committee, Crazy Horse Cantina and Del Norte Mercada, and was a member of the Investment Committee as well.

He has the distinguished honor of being a three-time award winner of the U.S. Commerce Association Best of Santa Barbara Retirement Planning Consultants and Services and is on the Advisors’Council for Fidelity Investments.

Fonte and Irwin join other Montecito Family YMCA Board members Mark Coffin (chair), Rob Adams, Tim Werner, Alida Aldrich, Mike Tognotti, Mike Denver, Brian de Ponce, Roland Messori, Brad Sullivan, Darren Caesar, Dan O’Keefe, George Armstrong, Erin Goligoski, Andy Grant, Clas Lensander, Tamra Murphy and Jacqui Oliveira.

— Joan Price represents the Montecito Family YMCA.