Montecito Family YMCA Welcomes Valerie Kissell to Board of Managers

The Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, is proud to announce the election of Valerie Kissell to its Board of Managers.

Kissell brings with her to the board more than 20 years of leadership experience in varied industries.

She is currently a principal consultant for Sustainable Solutions Unlimited in Santa Barbara, where she focuses on analysis, process review and service planning for business and nonprofit agencies.

Kissell relocated to the Santa Barbara area from Pennsylvania in 2011. There she served as a member of the Mon Valley Progress Council and Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania.

Kissell serves her local community as chairwoman of "Safeguard the Children’s" San Roque Parish and as a confirmation teacher for the San Roque Parish’s Religious Education Program.

In her spare time, Kissell enjoys outdoor sports, gardening and is an avid reader and book collector.

Kissell joins other Montecito Family YMCA board members Mark Coffin (chairman), Rob Adams, Tim Werner, Alida Aldrich, Mike Tognotti, Mike Denver, Roland Messori, Brad Sullivan, Darren Caesar, Dan O’Keefe, George Armstrong, Erin Goligoski, Andy Grant, Clas Lensander, Tamra Murphy, Jacqui Oliveira, Sue Irwin, Sally Jo Murren, Rhett Hedrick and Joe Fonte.

— Ann Wirtz is a marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.