Montecito Fire Aids Injured Hiker on San Ysidro Trail

The Montecito Fire Protection District responded Thursday to an injured hiker reported on the San Ysidro Trail.
Additional responding resources included personnel from the Los Padres National Forest, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, and a Santa Barbara County helicopter.
The reporting party enabled a GIS (Geographic Information System) feature on her smartphone, which enabled rescuers to pinpoint the exact location of the hiker via the emergency 9-1-1 telephone system.
Upon arrival, Montecito fire personnel found the patient located about one mile from the “single track” off the main trail. Paramedics assessed and treated the patient, then prepared her for transportation down the trail.
Montecito Fire, Los Padres National Forest and Search and Rescue personnel worked in tandem to carry the patient down the trail to the awaiting ambulance that transported the patient to a local hospital.
— Jackie Jenkins represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.