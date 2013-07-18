Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:05 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Fire Board Axes EIR for Station 3, Will Discuss Project’s Future on Monday

The board's options include addressing inadequacies in the existing EIR, start over with new documents or postpone the project

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 18, 2013 | 8:34 p.m.

The Montecito Fire Protection District board has voted to undo its prior approvals of Station 3 plans, and will discuss what to do next at a special board meeting on Monday.

There are stations at 595 San Ysidro Road, the headquarters, and 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road. A third station for the 21-square-mile district is proposed on a 2.55-acre site around 2500 East Valley Road to improve response time and better serve residents.

Chief Chip Wickman has said response times to the Bella Vista area can take as long as 12 minutes, and that the proposed site is ideal because of its location and size, since plans include a station, training areas and equipment storage.

The district certified the environmental impact report in 2012, but the property owner across the street, the Montecito Agricultural Foundation, sued over the plans. The land is being used as a lemon orchard, and Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle ruled earlier this year that the district’s EIR was inadequate. The land is zoned residential but is used as an orchard, he wrote, and environmental documents need to evaluate the impacts on agricultural resources.

Following Anderle’s orders, the five-member board voted during Monday’s meeting to vacate approval of the project and the final EIR. The ruling doesn’t mean that the site is invalid, but that the review wasn’t complete, according to fire district spokeswoman Geri Ventura.

The board has the option to address inadequacies in the existing EIR, start over with a new EIR (which the district would have to do if it picks a new location) or postpone the project completely, but board members haven’t made a decision yet on the next step.

“It does not mean the project is off the table at this time, it just means they have to reconsider the project to move forward,” Ventura said.

They are scheduled to give direction to staff on what to do about Station 3 at Monday’s board meeting, which starts at 10 a.m. at the district headquarters at 595 San Ysidro Road.

Three new faces joined the board in November, and the five-member board now includes Abe Powell, Roland Jensen, Susan Keller, Gene Sinser and John Venable.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

