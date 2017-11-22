Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:47 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Fire Collecting Food, Toys During Season of Hope

By Jackie Jenkins for the Montecito Fire Protection District | November 22, 2017 | 10:37 a.m.

The 6th annual Season of Hope food and toy drive is underway. KSBY has teamed up with local nonprofit organizations, fire departments and several businesses for the community-wide event. Season of Hope continues through Dec. 15.

The Montecito Fire Protection District is now accepting donations of non-perishable foods and new, unwrapped toys at either of its two fire stations: Station 1, 595 San Ysidro Road and Station 2, 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road

The Unity Shoppe’s Central Distribution Facility serves the low-income clients of 300 nonprofit organizations, social service agencies, churches, schools and hospitals.

More than 22,000 unduplicated people are referred for furniture, food, clothing, school supplies and basic necessities.

Most needed foot items include:
 
Canned Tuna
Canned Peaches
Canned Tomatoes
Canned Chicken Soup
Canned Whole Corn
Pasta
Dried Rice
Peanut Butter
Dried Pinto Beans

For more information, contact Joyce Reed, 969-2537.

— Jackie Jenkins for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 