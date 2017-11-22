Montecito Fire Collecting Food, Toys During Season of Hope

The 6th annual Season of Hope food and toy drive is underway. KSBY has teamed up with local nonprofit organizations, fire departments and several businesses for the community-wide event. Season of Hope continues through Dec. 15.
The Montecito Fire Protection District is now accepting donations of non-perishable foods and new, unwrapped toys at either of its two fire stations: Station 1, 595 San Ysidro Road and Station 2, 2300 Sycamore Canyon Road
The Unity Shoppe’s Central Distribution Facility serves the low-income clients of 300 nonprofit organizations, social service agencies, churches, schools and hospitals.
More than 22,000 unduplicated people are referred for furniture, food, clothing, school supplies and basic necessities.
Most needed foot items include:
Canned Tuna
Canned Peaches
Canned Tomatoes
Canned Chicken Soup
Canned Whole Corn
Pasta
Dried Rice
Peanut Butter
Dried Pinto Beans
For more information, contact Joyce Reed, 969-2537.
— Jackie Jenkins for the Montecito Fire Protection District.