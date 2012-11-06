Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:06 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Montecito Fire District Expands with Three New Faces

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 6, 2012

Three new faces will sit on the Montecito Fire Protection District board of directors after the final ballots were tallied Tuesday night.

John Abraham Powell, Susan Keller, Gene Sinser and incumbent Roy Jensen will all be serving on the board.

The board is responsible for governing the Montecito Fire Protection District, and before Tuesday’s election, consisted of three members, each of which serve in four year terms.

Measure F asked Montecito voters whether to expand the number of seats on the board from three to five.  A three-member board does not allow for committees and cannot meet if one member is sick, and the current board decided to allow the vote for an expanded number of seats.

With 3,749 ballots tallied, 62.7 percent of Montecito voters favored the increase, with 37.3 percent voting against it. Because the measure was approved, the four directors will be elected to the board.

The board has been a threemember board for 95 years, with elections are held every two years, and candidates have seldom if ever run opposed in the district’s history. 

Eight candidates entered the race, with the speed of Tea Fire rebuilds, the building of a new fire station and district pensions all issues listed by candidates entering the race.

