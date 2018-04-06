Montecito Fire District Begins Annual Neighborhood Cleanup/Fire Prevention Program

The Montecito Fire Protection District began its annual neighborhood cleanup/fire prevention program on Monday.

This week’s participating neighborhood is in the Lower Romero Canyon area, however, additional neighborhoods are scheduled for the program through July.

Announcements are sent out to property owners located in the designated neighborhoods several weeks before the scheduled project notifying them about the program. The district’s wildland fire specialists offer property inspections and educate the residents on ways they can to improve wildland fire safety measures around their home. During the inspection, property owners are advised where they should remove or reduce vegetation to improve their defensible space and instructed where to place the materials for chipping.

Vines, grass, palms, succulents and other small trimmings can be put in dumpsters that have been donated by MarBorg Industries. The dumpsters are placed at pre-identified locations within the participating neighborhoods during the week of the project. Participants are asked to stack larger shrub and tree limb materials at the edge of the nearest passable access road for free chipping.

MFPD offers this program to over 1,000 residents in the community. Reducing the volume of flammable vegetation helps to create more defensible and survivable space around the property and reduces the overall community threat from wildfire.

For more information about the neighborhood cleanup program, please contact wildland fire specialist Kerry Kellogg at 805.969.7762.

Neighborhood Clean-Up Fire Prevention Projects 2015

Montecito Fire Protection District Defensible Space Chipping Schedule

» March 16-20 — Lower Romero Canyon Road, Oak Grove Drive, Alisos Drive, Olive Road, Piedras Drive, Veloz Drive, Feather Hill Road, Tabor Lane and Orchard Avenue

» March 30-April 3 — Upper Romero Canyon Road, Park Hill Lane, Park Lane, Park Lane West, Tollis (Olive to Buena Vista), Bella Vista Drive, Buena Vista Avenue, Upper Lilac Drive and Knollwood Drive

» April 13-17 — West Mountain Drive, Coyote Road and Banana Road (732-744 Coyote)

» April 27-May 1 — Arcady Road, Knapp Drive, Cowles Road, 530-540 Barker Pass Road, Cottage Lane, El Rancho Road and Sky View

» May 11-15 — Sierra Vista Road, Nicholas Lane, Ridge View Road, Canon View Road, Sycamore Vista Road, Calle Elegante, Calle Hermosa, Crest View Lane and Ranchito Vista Road

» May 26-29 — East Mountain Drive, Brook Tree Road, Oak Creek Canyon Road, Ashley Road, Ayala Lane and 900-1200 Hot Springs Road

» June 8-12 — Chelham Way, Dawlish Place, Stoddard Lane, Cloydon Circle and Paso Robles Drive

» June 22-26 — 1010-1144 Alston Road, Woodley Road, Glenview Road, Camino Viejo Road, Dulzura Drive and Alcala Lane

» July 6-10 — 501-849 Hot Springs, 1254-1385 East Valley Road, Para Grande Road and Tejas Lane

» July 20-24 — Hodges Lane, El Bosque Road, Bolero Drive, Periwinkle Lane, Juan Crespi Drive, El Dorado Lane, Live Oak Road and Randall Road

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.